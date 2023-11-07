Protect Yourself: Take-Aways

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
When you fight a bad guy, it’s asymmetric.
* Get away if you can.
* Learn to ground fight.
* Control the hips.
* Throw something at their face.
* Be careful shooting when you’re in a fatal funnel.
* Make yourself a small target.
* Harden up — don’t chase.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 7 November 2023
https://rumble.com/v3u9gha-nashville-shooters-manifesto-causes-the-media-to-melt-down-ep.-2126-1127202.html