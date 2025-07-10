They moved those who died shortly after vaccination in the trial to the ‘unvaccinated’ list., Prof Angus Dalgleish explains how Pfizer fixed their clinical trials

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Prof Angus Dalgleish explains how Pfizer fixed their clinical trials to get emergency use approval of their experimental gene therapy shot. They moved those who died shortly after vaccination in the trial to the ‘unvaccinated’ list. And remember - the ‘vaccine’ which got emergency approval was not actually the ‘vaccine’ administered to the public. The one used on the public was at least 5 times more harmful. The bribes and the threats have worked - no one now in the UK Parliament will raise this issue.