A Friend of Sinners-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-AUGUST 20 2023

The Pharisees Thought it Was a Failing That the Lord Jesus Christ is the Friend of Sinners. Jesus Knows and Acknowledges Each and Every Person Before We Ever Know Him, and He Seeks Out Those Who Are Lost. To Walk in Communion with God the Son and God the Father We Must Walk in Fellowship and the Light of the Holy Spirit: We Must Lean Totally Upon Our Saviour and Not at All on Ourselves.