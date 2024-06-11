Healing is Possible for Me #174hz #tapping #meditation #selfhelp #soundhealing #mentalhealth

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Meditation statements combined with biofield clearing, tapping, and nature videos. Enjoy!
If you have a suggestion for a statement you would like me to use in a future video, let me know in the comments.
Tap, Breathe, Yawn, Stretch, and Envision Healing.
Results Vary.
More information at https://thelivingarts.xyz/release-receive-tapping-tuning-meditation-clearings
Longer versions with membership on Patreon https://www.patreon.com/TheLivingARTs
Background from https://www.pexels.com/