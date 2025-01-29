© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Advanced IEEE Protocol for Wireless Body Area Networks in IoT Applications RISE 2021 Research and Scholarship Showcase submission https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=xysYaAllUWk
.
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1884449326534914431?t=566pUf3Zri5TgZerTl5qHg&s=19
Introduced in Senate (04/12/2016)
Directed Energy Weapon Systems Acquisition Act of 2016
https://www.congress.gov/bill/114th-congress/senate-bill/2778
￼￼
.
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1884486529361346790?t=ruw2_AYCde4auQr_JbuO-w&s=19
Annual Cybersecurity Report 10 July 2024
A Current Development of Energy Harvesting Systems for Energy-Independent Bioimplantable Biosensors
https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/smll.202403899
￼
.
International Telecommunications Union-United Nations: ITU: INTERNET OF BIO‑NANO THINGS: A REVIEW OF APPLICATIONS, ENABLING TECHNOLOGIES
AND KEY CHALLENGES
https://www.itu.int/dms_pub/itu-s/opb/jnl/S-JNL-VOL2.ISSUE3-2021-A08-PDF-E.pdf
￼￼￼
.
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1882220829171417295?t=9mYEgVQdaTBl8fald9IhIA&s=19
Project| IoBNT
Duration:01/01/2024 - 12/31/2026
Internet of Bio-Nano-Things
https://www.dfki.de/en/web/research/projects-and-publications/project/iobnt
￼￼￼
.
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1882223547512508453?t=6VYIwtGtE_QAw69I7yWMDA&s=19