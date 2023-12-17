https://gettr.com/post/p2wo2x80265

【 #AMFEST2023 】 12/16/2023 Jerry Sheridan, former Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy: We need the New Federal State of China, whose mission is to take down the CCP, to succeed! Ava Chen: Mr. Jerry Sheridan's daughter's best friend was raped in China under the CCP rule and had no way to get help because there is no rule of law there, and now the CCP has already come to the United States.#NFSC #TakedowntheCCP #RuleofLaw【 #凤凰城烽火行动 】 12/16/2023 前亚利桑那州马里科帕县警长办公室首席副警长杰瑞·谢里丹：我们需要以消灭中共为使命的新中国联邦取得胜利！莘7女孩: 杰瑞先生女儿的朋友在中共统治下的中国遭受强奸却求助无门就是因为中共国没有法治，而这样的中共已然来到了美国。#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #法治

