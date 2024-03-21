The Dog Whose Eyes Were Beaten By His Owner Was Bleeding, Fear Followed Him, The Wound Was Rotting

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bro Long Stray Dogs Shelter
Oct 19, 2023
Hello everyone, I have been involved in stray dog rescue for many years, and I have always provided public welfare assistance at my own expense. Caring for stray animals, caring for every life that should not be given up, I hope everyone can subscribe, like, share and support us, so that we will have more confidence to continue to rescue dogs in need
#straydog #rescue #dog
We also hope that through our videos, more people can pay attention to these poor lives and participate in our actions
#straydogs #rescue #dog "We have taken various steps to ensure that the video content is consistent with animal welfare and does not lead to any instances of cruelty."
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fl-QicfI6yI