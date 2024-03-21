The Dog Whose Eyes Were Beaten By His Owner Was Bleeding, Fear Followed Him, The Wound Was Rotting

Bro Long Stray Dogs Shelter





Hello everyone, I have been involved in stray dog rescue for many years, and I have always provided public welfare assistance at my own expense. Caring for stray animals, caring for every life that should not be given up, I hope everyone can subscribe, like, share and support us, so that we will have more confidence to continue to rescue dogs in need

We also hope that through our videos, more people can pay attention to these poor lives and participate in our actions

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fl-QicfI6yI