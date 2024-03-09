Schlapp: Biden delivered 'State of Division'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On Friday's "Wake Up America," Mercedes Schlapp, senior fellow at the American Conservative Union, said Joe Biden's State of the Union created more division in the United States.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html