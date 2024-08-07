BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
New 'Rona Study: Phony Data
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
852 followers
107 views • 9 months ago

Shocking New Study Changes Everything We’ve Been Told

* COVID deaths were over-reported during the plandemic.

* The jabs did not have any apparent benefit re: slowing or stopping it.

* The authors studied 125 countries and their vax programs; and found no systematic or statistically significant trends showing that vaccination campaigns in 2020 and 2021 reduced all-cause mortality.


◦ READ: Spatiotemporal Variation Of Excess All-Cause Mortality In The World (125 Countries) During The COVID Period 2020-2023 Regarding Socio-Economic Factors And Public-Health And Medical Interventions


The full episode is linked below.


Redacted News (7 August 2024)

https://rumble.com/v5a35h1-here-we-go-something-big-is-coming-russia-destroys-ukraine-attack-nato-amas.html

Keywords
big pharmacover-upimmunityvaccine injurypropagandatyrannybioweaponvaxadverse eventmandateworld health organizationjabmorbidityside effectcoronaviruscovidplandemicgain of functionscamdemicexcess deathsexcess mortalityall-cause mortalitydesigner virusclayton morrisnatali morris
