New 'Rona Study: Phony Data

Shocking New Study Changes Everything We’ve Been Told

* COVID deaths were over-reported during the plandemic.

* The jabs did not have any apparent benefit re: slowing or stopping it.

* The authors studied 125 countries and their vax programs; and found no systematic or statistically significant trends showing that vaccination campaigns in 2020 and 2021 reduced all-cause mortality.





◦ READ: Spatiotemporal Variation Of Excess All-Cause Mortality In The World (125 Countries) During The COVID Period 2020-2023 Regarding Socio-Economic Factors And Public-Health And Medical Interventions





The full episode is linked below.





Redacted News (7 August 2024)

https://rumble.com/v5a35h1-here-we-go-something-big-is-coming-russia-destroys-ukraine-attack-nato-amas.html