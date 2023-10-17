Signs of the end times: US government targeting Christians!

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



Credits to Jay Sekulow.



Jay Sekulow is an American lawyer who exposes US President Joe Biden targeting Christians through the Internal Revenue Agency (IRS).



Is the IRS back to its old tricks - targeting conservatives and Christian organizations, denying them tax-exempt status? In May this year, the IRS sent a letter from the IRS Exempt Organizations unit denying tax-exempt status to an organization called Christians Engaged.



Christians Engaged is focused on educating and encouraging Christians to engage in their civic duties. The IRS stated, “The Bible teachings are typically affiliated with the [Republican] party and candidates. This disqualifies you from exemption under IRC Section 501(c)(3).”



Christians will be targeted in these end times according to Christ’s own words in Matthew 5:11 and Matthew 24:9. And it will only get worse according to Revelation 20:4 as a second martyrdom of God’s people will happen.



Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org.

For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].