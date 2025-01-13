Post Script Questions - Opportunities for Transformation

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this new Post Script Questions, Futurist John L. Petersen addresses a wide array of questions from his subscribers spanning economics, technology, spirituality, and societal transformation. Reflecting on topics such as the sovereign debt crisis, the World Economic Forum's reset narrative, advancements in artificial intelligence, alternative communities, and metaphysical insights, Petersen offers a deep and contemplative exploration of emerging global challenges and opportunities. He also discusses his work with Mike Adams of Brighteon Studios on building an AI platform designed to provide access to alternative and metaphysical knowledge. With a focus on fostering an emerging new world, Petersen invites participants to consider practical steps for creating a sustainable and equitable future.