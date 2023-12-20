Animals At Work

Create New Account
There appears to be a total collapse of humanity within the IDF and respect for law and order has been thrown out the window. The whole world is seeing the true colors of the Zionist movement that controls Israel and the U.S.

These 'brave' soldiers are quite proud of their achievements and proudly show off their handiwork online.

Video Source:

Novara Media

Featuring Michael Walker & Ash Sarkar

NOTE: There is no connection between Novara Media or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.

