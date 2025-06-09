BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
We’ve been lied to: climate change is a hoax (8)
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
650 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
140 views • 3 months ago

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.


Credits to Understanding the lies


There's NO climate emergency according to the following studies:

https://www.thegwpf.com/in-letter-to-un-scientists-say-there-is-no-climate-emergency/

https://www.rt.com/news/464051-finnish-study-no-evidence-warming/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GpVBH-HY5Ow

Pope Francis, the man of sin in the Vatican, which receives its power from satan in Revelation 13:2, has been pushing his false gospel on climate change or global warming since he became pope in March 2013. The United Nations, Greta Thunberg, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, major corporations, banks, Hollywood, governments and the biggest indoctrination institutions in the world including public schools, colleges and universities are regurgitating what the pope is saying because the world wonders after the beast, the Vatican (Revelation 13:3).

The pope is using climate change to unite the world together so he can become the world's leader with the purpose of enforcing his mark, hence, the mark of the beast...the beast or kingdom being the Vatican.

For videos on the mark of the beast, please visit my channel.

Email: pastor Craig at [email protected]

"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington

