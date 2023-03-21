BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Arrest Putin? Medvedev threatens ICC with hypersonic missile strike
TruNews
TruNewsCheckmark Icon
979 followers
Follow
126 views • 03/21/2023

Rick Wiles was faced with a dilemma trying to decide which headline was the most important to open today’s TruNews. Should he start with the impending arrest of President Donald Trump, or should he talk about the ongoing implosion of Western banks? Maybe he should begin with Dmitry Medvedev’s threat to nuke the International Criminal Court headquarters in the Netherlands. Or start today’s TruNews talking about North Korea’s war drills over the weekend to carry out a pre-emptive nuclear strike on the USA. Rick decided to go with Mr. Medvedev’s warning to the ICC. 

We've got a lot to unpack on this edition of TruNews. Tune in today to hear our take on these stories and much more. 


Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 3/15/23


You can partner with us by visiting TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 690069 Vero Beach, FL 32969.


The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today! https://tru.news/faucielf


It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. You can order the second edition of Rick’s book, Final Day. https://www.rickwiles.com/final-day

trunewsdonald trumparrestgenocideputinukraineunlawfulnorth koreaiccrussianj6medvedevwar drillsarrest warrantshypersonic missile strikewestern bankspre-emptive nuclear strikefrance24icc prosecutorwar crimes accountabilitylondon meetingmaria lvova-belovaphnom penh post
