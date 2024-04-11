© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
⚡️ The group that planned the terrorist attack in Donetsk included 6 citizens of one of the Central Asian states.⚡️Six citizens of a Central Asian state were detained who were preparing a terrorist attack on a military facility in Donetsk (c) FSB.The group that planned the terrorist attack in Donetsk was coordinated from the territory of Ukraine, the FSB emphasized.Those detained after committing a terrorist attack in the Russian Federation planned to travel to Turkey and from there to Ukraine.
Two ready-to-use improvised explosive devices and hand grenades were seized from the terrorists' place of residence.