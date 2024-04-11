⚡️ The Group that Planned the Attack in Donetsk included 6 Citizens of One of the Central Asian States

⚡️ The group that planned the terrorist attack in Donetsk included 6 citizens of one of the Central Asian states.⚡️Six citizens of a Central Asian state were detained who were preparing a terrorist attack on a military facility in Donetsk (c) FSB.The group that planned the terrorist attack in Donetsk was coordinated from the territory of Ukraine, the FSB emphasized.Those detained after committing a terrorist attack in the Russian Federation planned to travel to Turkey and from there to Ukraine.

Two ready-to-use improvised explosive devices and hand grenades were seized from the terrorists' place of residence.