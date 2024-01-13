Regionalism Versus Federalism

There are two management systems or systems of organization. There is the common pyramidal model that is known as federalism. In this model power is concentrated at the top and control of property is closely linked with political and economic power. The other model has never been utilized but is describe in the Bible. The Biblical church is based on the regional organizational model and is administratively flat. Power is shifted to the base. The principle of subsidiarity is utilized, and the labor theory of value determines prices. These are two very distinct models of organization. Equality is possible only in a regional organization. Federalism cannot permit equality because the federalist model cannot operate without a steep gradient of power. Equality cannot be reached in a federalist system, nor can regionalism be developed within the stratified hierarchies of federalism. Regionalism must be birthed the way the church is formed, by people of faith coming together to build the church. Only in a regional organization is equality possible.



