Murthy v. Missouri—SCOTUS hears arguments on US govt collusion with social media platforms to censor online speech. This is a clip from X.
A US judge has called this case "the most massive attack against free speech in United States' history."
Alito: "When I see the White House and Federal officials repeatedly saying that Facebook and the Federal government should be partners... regular meetings, constant pestering... Wow, I cannot imagine Federal officials taking that approach to print media."