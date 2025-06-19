Panel on ETs, Ooparts and Frequencies of Consciousness - Part 1 of 3

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On June 11, 2025 our panel discussed various paranormal and spiritual experiences. Kevin Briggs shared his dream of traveling to Alpha Centauri and meeting a family that floated above the ground, which later matched a real event described by Dr. JJ Hurtak. Dr. Karin McLeod recounted objects moving mysteriously and a dream where she was scanned by a being. Aurora Belcea detailed her ability to draw ETs and her experiences with telekinesis.
Introduction to the Meeting and Topics
• Kevin talks about “A Greater Reality Volume Five," mentioning his chapter on consciousness and the Council of Eight.
• Kevin Briggs shares an equation for calculating the frequencies of consciousness in each dimension and another equation for the void of consciousness.
• Kevin Briggs recounts a dream where he traveled to Alpha Centauri in a craft and met a family that floated above the ground.
• Kevin Briggs connects his dream to a real event described by Dr. JJ Hurtak and Desiree Hurtak, confirming the reality of his experience.
Discussion on Paranormal and Spiritual Encounters
• Rebecca Borneman introduces the topic of unusual, paranormal, or spiritual encounters and shares her own experiences.
• Dr. Karin McLeod discusses her paranormal experiences, including objects disappearing and reappearing in strange places.
• Kevin Briggs and Dr. Karin McLeod share stories about the Council of Eight moving personal items and the concept of the void of consciousness.
• Aurora Belcea talks about her ability to draw portraits of ETs and her experiences with telekinesis and remote viewing.
I made the thumbnail using Chat GPT Plus AI.
