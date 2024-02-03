In the subconscious of these dogs,their beloved mother will return, so they always sit there waiting

Pitiful Animal





A puppy without a mother was being constantly bullied by big dogs.

He couldn't stay calm and wanted to resist but he couldn't do it either

He hid under the container but still became the focus of any dog passing by.

No matter how much he was bullied, Fendi never left.

Because in his mind at that time, he needed to sit there and wait for his dear mother.

But even if he waited forever, what he expected would never come.

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YR7dZLYLeyY