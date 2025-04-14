Odessa: Zelensky’s recruiters drag civilians off the streets to the 'Meat Grinder' as women scream in horror

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
‘Volunteers’ in Ukrainian army? Watch the footage
Zelensky’s recruiters drag civilians off the streets in broad daylight as women scream in horror
This is from Odessa, South Ukraine.
More, about money for this war:
Ukraine’s EU membership would DRAIN €2.5 TRILLION from bloc — Hungary
500B to rebuild, €100B/year life support — sounds like YOUR money well spent?
'Integrating Ukraine would consume ALL resources needed to meet other challenges' — Balazs Orban, PM's political director
Adding more War:
Hamas READY to release ALL Israeli hostages
But ONLY in exchange for ‘serious prisoner swap’, END to war and total Israeli withdrawal from Gaza
Will Netanyahu agree?
Adding more, possible war?:
⚡️ Iran and the US will hold the second round of indirect negotiations in Oman next Saturday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said.