Odessa: Zelensky’s recruiters drag civilians off the streets to the 'Meat Grinder' as women scream in horror
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
169 views • 5 months ago

‘Volunteers’ in Ukrainian army? Watch the footage

Zelensky’s recruiters drag civilians off the streets in broad daylight as women scream in horror

This is from Odessa, South Ukraine.

More, about money for this war: 

Ukraine’s EU membership would DRAIN €2.5 TRILLION from bloc — Hungary

500B to rebuild, €100B/year life support — sounds like YOUR money well spent?

'Integrating Ukraine would consume ALL resources needed to meet other challenges' — Balazs Orban, PM's political director

Adding more War:

Hamas READY to release ALL Israeli hostages

But ONLY in exchange for ‘serious prisoner swap’, END to war and total Israeli withdrawal from Gaza

Will Netanyahu agree?

Adding more, possible war?: 

⚡️ Iran and the US will hold the second round of indirect negotiations in Oman next Saturday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said.

