Public Announcement of October 2nd NOTICE to National Guard

https://annavonreitz.com/lawofpeace1.pdf - 232 pages

http://annavonreitz.com/changeofgovunderway.pdf

http://annavonreitz.com/wearethegovernment.pdf

http://annavonreitz.com/landlaw.pdf

re: US Notes http://annavonreitz.com/goldstandard.pdf ? A change from http://annavonreitz.com/objectiontousn.pdf ? Well, $ to be issued as Prepaid Credit Notes, instead of Debt Notes.





Department of Army 1979 Law of Peace

Section I. THE BASIC NATURE OF STATES AND GOVERNMENTS

3-1.b. historical view...

3-2.b. "..within a federal system - State of New York"

b. Certain nation states, such as the United States, are

recognized by all as "states" having full rights and duties

under international law. Likewise, it is clear that a state

within a federal system, such as the State of New York, is

not a "person" for purposes of international law, i.e., it is

not a "state" in the international law sense inasmuch as it

does not carry on international relations. The same is

true of municipalities, (e.g., Boston) and territories (e.g.,

Puerto Rico), neither of which are "states."





3-3.a.b.c.d. This next: "..sovereign "state" = Statehood"





3-3. Sovereignty: The Key to Statehood.

a. The basic test of statehood - sovereignty is self-sufficiency.

b.c.d. A well-known British case, Dyff Development Co.

Ltd. v. Government of Kelantan, illustrates this point.

Kelantan had contracted away to a great deal of its independence, but it had not forfeited its status as a sovereign power.





3-10.a.(2) De Facto and De Jure Recognition.

(2) De facto recognition is sometimes extended to states or

governments where a question of legitimacy exists under

either international or municipal law. De jure recognition is withheld from the usurper until it has legally validated its position, usually by conducting free elections.





3-14.c. The Status of Recognized and Unrecognized

States and Governments Under Municipal Law.

c. Sovereign Immunity from Suit.





{the CHANGE of Government underway is that of WHO pays the National Guard, etc., service provider subdivisions}

3-16.a. Continuity of States and Change of Government.

a. In much the same sense in which corporations have

perpetual duration, states also have perpetual existence. Once a state has come into being, it continues until extinguished through absorption by another state or

by dissolution. A government, on the other hand, is simply the instrumentality through which a state functions. Changes of government, whether in the form of the government (as from a monarchy to a republic) or in the head of the government, do not affect the continuity or identity of the state as an international person.





3-17.a. b. The Concept of "International Legal Personality." ..can the scope of

legal personality accorded to states, public international

organizations, corporations, and individuals be the same.





3-19.a. b.(1-3) Corporations.