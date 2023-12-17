Create New Account
The TCB Weekly Summary - Dec 15, 2023 - Ledger Is Officially Dead and Fauxcoiners Join the Party
Published 2 months ago

Recap of price action, news of institutional money into bitcoin, Ledger officially declared dead and commentary of the face of this cycle's newbies.


RECOMMENDED: Fred Krueger | The ETF Will Push Bitcoin To $500k -https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c-gEDTXyRdw


00:00 Welcome

00:40 Prices recap

00:55 Legislation, Regulation and the KYC Corral Updates

04:00 Institutional Money Updates

09:21 LEDGER IS F'NING DEAD!

18:55 The Fauxcoiners are coming to town


***Disclaimer: This is not financial advice, merely my own opinions and views. Before making any investment decisions involving money, always do your own research (DYOR) and NEVER invest money that you cannot afford to lose.***

