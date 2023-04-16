© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Unvaccinated Won't Be Unvaccinated for Long With mRNA in the Food Supply
"We've confirmed: this mRNA stuff is in the food supply," reported attorney
@RenzTom. It turns out that Merck has been injecting mRNA into pigs since 2018.
"For all you guys that stood strong and said no to these mRNA vaccines. Well, you're gonna get them anyway right through your food."
source:
https://twitter.com/i/status/1647551985674080256