This Saint News 8/24/2025
DFlirt
29 views • 3 weeks ago

Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see. Peace and good fortune to you all!


This week: A whistleblower shows receipts on Bill Barr's secret meetings to sabotage Trump. The agenda isn't slowing down folks, they're still trying to sell us the digital control grid. We'll also delve into elite pedophilia and some of the symbolism. LeBron James' legal team files a cease and desist...I'll explain why in the Headlines. We'll talk about the Smithsonian and what Trump's real motivation could be. They're giving your pets mRna injections and we know about shedding, so be aware. And as usual fam, the Fun Stuff is a spoonful of sugar to help it all go down.


Is YouTube is applying post-processing to all shorts so they look more like Al https://x.com/earthklaans/status/1957853505743446278


The people in the Palisades are never getting their homes back. https://x.com/i/status/1958198089476366364


Bill Maher - If you're the kind of person who says, 'You can find some good in anybody,' this would be the good in Donald Trump. https://x.com/i/status/1957500461931544962


It’s been over three and a half years since Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine—and the war shows no signs of ending.

https://x.com/i/status/1958934353108447692


Kim Iverson - Update on Tom Alexandrovich https://x.com/i/status/1958539143547334830


Michael McCarthy - USA vs EU censorship. https://x.com/i/status/1949149707491569834


The backlash against Abby Phillip, especially on X, shows growing frustration with media gatekeeping that shuts down nuanced discussions

https://x.com/i/status/1959295013151506834


Smithsonian - Trump's EO Giants, Burial Mounds, Grand Canyon Secrets Revealed

https://x.com/i/status/1958681941277835580

trumpcomedyrussiahollywooddeep statepropagandademocratisraelmusicwarnwoconspiracyrepublicanelon muskepsteinalcatraz
