[Jul 7, 2020] waykiwayki Elite Full Throttle - Part 7 [waykiwayki]

Viruses cannot enter through the skin or eyes. Such vectors do not work because the mucus membranes and the immune system discard small amounts of foreign proteins such as viruses.

Viruses cannot enter through wounds because we bleed outwardly, not inwardly.

Viruses do not 'exist' outside of petri-dish solutions or a living body.

Viruses cannot function without a host cell that manufactures them and encodes them, and viruses cannot replicate without a host cell.

Viruses do not 'infect' or 'invade' cells. They are not alive to do so in the first place. Viruses almost never dissolve living tissue, unless in specific circumstances such as polio and degenerative nervous system diseases where metal toxicity is present.

Viruses' primary function is to dissolve dead matter.

Cells produce different viral strains depending on the condition of the tissue involved.

There are 320,000 viral strains inherent to the human body, and each cell contains the viral protein makeup to manufacture each strain when the body calls for it.

Viruses are sequenced/encoded by blood cells via RNA/DNA to break down specific dead and dying tissue and waste. Viruses are very specific protein structures.

Coughing, sneezing, and spitting is not a vector for the transmission of viruses. Saliva and mucus membranes break down any such particles. Skin is not a vector either because viruses cannot cross dead skin layers.

The only way to get a virus outside of natural means is via direct injection (vaccine) or blood transfusions of a patient who has a virus. However, in such cases, the body only analyzes it as foreign tissue that must be eliminated. Since the virus did not originate within the bodily host, that body does not know the time and place that the virus will be active, nor does it have the key to decode it (RNA or DNA encoded by the cell) and cannot find the time of its activity. As such, it is analyzed as a foreign substance that must be eliminated.









Viruses are a result of internal toxicity caused by the environment. Viruses are cyclical in animals. Viruses feed upon waste products in the blood and tissue. Throughout the year, upon season and climatic/temperature changes, the body will dump mass amounts of toxins into the blood for removal. Some of these toxins are so toxic in nature, such as mercury, formaldehyde, and other chemical byproducts, that living microbes cannot feed upon and eliminate them without dying. Non-living proteins are then manufactured by each cell in the corresponding location of the body where this cleansing is necessary. Those toxic substances are disassembled and broken down by viruses so that the body can eliminate them, restoring homeostasis.

Viruses cannot cross-species ie; from animal to mankind. It is impossible for humans to develop animal flus—A. Because viruses are not contagious, and, B. Because animal RNA/DNA is not compatible with human RNA/DNA. The only way animal tissue can be observed in the blood is through injection of animal tissues, which make their way to the blood, bypassing the digestive tract.