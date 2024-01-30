Create New Account
White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1874 - Daniel Joseph Moore - Short report on the crime
Daniel left his work truck running while visiting Friendship Inn Apartments, where he worked. Hooper jumped in his truck and started to drive away. Daniel jumped in the back in an attempt to get her to stop, but was later thrown from the truck. He suffered injuries that he would later die from.

Keywords
violencecrimegenocide

