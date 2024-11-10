Stop the Misinformation and Disinformation Bill

The bill has faced intense scrutiny and criticism since a draft was released for public consultation in 2023 and received over 24,000 responses. While amendments have been made since then, many are still concerned about its definitions of misinformation and disinformation and its effects on freedom of speech online. This week, one politician compared the government's proposed misinformation laws to those imposed by the totalitarian government in George Orwell's dystopian classic 1984.

"If liberty means anything at all, it means the right to tell people what they do not want to hear."

- George Orwell

