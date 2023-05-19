We Are Living In A Tyranny

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We’re In A Totalitarian Regime Right Now
* There are a number of hallmarks to [totalitarian-communist-fascist] regimes.
* They all have the same end goal: power.
* The one red line you can never cross — where you no longer have freedom — is when there is no longer a private self.
* Do you feel like what you do in your life is your business and kept private?
* Are you under surveillance?
* Do you feel free?
* This ain’t a free country any more.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 19 May 2023
https://rumble.com/v2op4d3-chilling-words-from-an-fbi-whistleblower-ep.-2015-05192023.html