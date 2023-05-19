We Are Living In A Tyranny

We’re In A Totalitarian Regime Right Now

* There are a number of hallmarks to [totalitarian-communist-fascist] regimes.

* They all have the same end goal: power.

* The one red line you can never cross — where you no longer have freedom — is when there is no longer a private self.

* Do you feel like what you do in your life is your business and kept private?

* Are you under surveillance?

* Do you feel free?

* This ain’t a free country any more.





The full episode is linked below.





The Dan Bongino Show | 19 May 2023

https://rumble.com/v2op4d3-chilling-words-from-an-fbi-whistleblower-ep.-2015-05192023.html

