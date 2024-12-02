RT News - December 2 2024 6AM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dec 2, 2024
rt.com
Joe Biden pardons his son Hunter despite previous pledges not to. The move shields the president’s son from any crime he’s accused of in the past 10 years including corruption allegations in Ukraine. Turmoil in Tbilisi as anarchy reigns on the streets of the Georgian capital, where pro-EU protesters launch a barrage of fireworks and projectiles at police and the parliament building. We report from the epicenter of the riots. The Syrian army pushes back against terrorist forces in Hama province. Meanwhile, Iran pledges its full support to President Assad in the fight against the shock militant offensive. As Donald Trump threatens to impose crippling tariffs on BRICS members if they dare to create their own currency, we expose how Washington has long been weaponising the dollar against those trying to challenge its dominance.