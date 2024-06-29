BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
This is my recent experience traveling between Canada and the United States, my interactions with TSA and Homeland Security.
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
This is my recent experience traveling between Canada and the United States, my interactions with TSA and Homeland Security.


Go to yummy.doctor and search "opt out at airports" for my original video on this topic.


You have every right to travel with healthy, safe, and verified water sources. I know the dangers of fluoridated and chlorinated water which I refuse to drink. I have yet to see any example of danger from people bringing their water onto airplanes, so there is no evidence or rationale for them to make us dump our water.


They are causing us stress and expense without culpability on their part. If we do not hold them to account for their misdemeanors and crimes against our freedom and rights, they will continue to move the bar ever toward more tyranny.


Stand strong! 💚 ADV


ADV's Healthy Dose of Truth: https://t.me/healthydoseoftruth

ADV's Main Channel: https://t.me/amandhavollmer


Find me on Substack: https://amandhavollmer.substack.com/


#structuredwater #airportsecurity #traveltips

