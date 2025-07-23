The End of Slavery, and why the West has lost the AI race to China (Brighteon Broadcast News, July 23, 2025)

Register free at https://brightu.com to watch the full End of Slavery Summit stream





- End of Slavery Summit Announcement (0:10)

- Economic News and Tariff Discussion (2:30)

- China's Power Generation and AI Advancements (9:14)

- Challenges in U.S. Nuclear Power Plant Construction (17:36)

- The Future of AI and AGI Predictions (34:41)

- The Role of AI in Global Dominance (35:40)

- The Impact of AI on Human Society (36:22)

- The End of Slavery Summit Interview with Corey Andre Lott (51:14)

- The Role of Education and Self-Reliance (51:37)

- The Importance of Decentralization and Community Building (51:54)

- The Abolitionist Movement and Its Relevance Today (52:16)

- The Obedience of Baby Boomers and the Concept of Freedom (52:42)

- The Role of Technology and AI in Human Evolution (2:02:12)

- The Importance of Self-Ownership and Responsibility (2:03:19)

- The Struggle of the Current Youth and the Need for a Consciousness Revolution (2:03:36)

- The Role of Art, Music, and Community in Promoting Freedom (2:04:00)

- The Impact of Government Policies and the Potential for Future Tyranny (2:04:17)

- The Importance of Breaking Cycles and Creating a Better Society (2:04:38)

- The Role of Self-Custody in Achieving Freedom (2:05:00)

- The Power of Abolitionism and the Need for a Modern Movement (2:05:24)





