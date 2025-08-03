© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025 | Will Bulls or Whales Win the Next Move?
Description
Cardano (ADA) is at a crossroads in 2025. While whales quietly trim their stakes, retail investors keep accumulating, creating tension in the market. Short sellers are heavily positioned, betting on a price dip. Key support levels at $0.71 and $0.68 will decide whether ADA slides to $0.62 or bounces back toward $0.75 and beyond. Watch this video to understand the factors shaping ADA's near-term price action and what to watch for next. Subscribe for continuous ADA market insights!
Hashtags
