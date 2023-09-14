X22 REPORT Ep. 3162a - Bill Submitted To Block [CBDC], The Crisis Will Activate The Bills

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3162a - Sept. 13, 2023
Bill Submitted To Block [CBDC], The Crisis Will Activate The Bills
The [DS]/[WEF] are pushing the climate hoax, they are trying to convince the people that the summer was hotter than normal, this is failing. The EV trip that Granholm took was a disaster. The land that is needed for wind and solar is vast, we were lied to. Blue states and cities are imploding. Bill has now been introduced to block [CBDC].
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
