Ep. 1807: Trump's EO on Combating Antisemitism & EU Updates Hate Speech Code

Source: https://lokiluck03.podbean.com/e/ep-1807-trumps-eo-on-combating-antisemitism-eu-updates-hate-speech-coden-b/
I've done a rant & narrated these footnotes
* David Icke's Tweet on Trump's Pro-Free Speech
https://x.com/davidicke/status/1884643037579448760/photo/1
* Trump Orders Review to Identify, Punish, and Deport Antisemites — Including Students on Visas
https://nypost.com/2025/01/29/us-news/trump-ordering-review-to-punish-and-deport-antisemites-including-students-on-visas/
* ADDITIONAL MEASURES TO COMBAT ANTI-SEMITISM
https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/01/additional-measures-to-combat-anti-semitism/
* Semite Definition
https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/Semite
* FIRE Statement on Reports of Forthcoming Executive Order on Student Visas and Campus Protests
https://www.thefire.org/news/fire-statement-reports-forthcoming-executive-order-student-visas-and-campus-protests
* EU Updates “Hate Speech” Code Under Censorship Law, Big Tech Signs On
https://reclaimthenet.org/eu-digital-services-act-hate-speech-code-tech-giants
