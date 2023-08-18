The Memphis Belle - The Final Chapter in Memphis

The last documentary to capture footage of the Memphis Belle in its original skin before the Airforce restoration. For almost 60 years the B-17 bomber, the Memphis Belle, called Memphis, Tennessee home. In Oct. 2005, The U.S. Air Force removed one of the most famous aircraft in the world from the possession of the City of Memphis because of the lack of public support. This is the story of 60 years of neglect, apathy and disinterest by the City of Memphis to one of it's most important icons. A documentary film that focuses on the history of the Belle in Memphis and emphasizes the final days and the volunteers who tried to keep another Memphis icon from disappearing. Nominated for best documentary at the 2008 BBIFF - WINNER 2nd Place. Directed and Produced by Ken Axmaker, Jr. for more info: http://www.imdb.com/title/tt1247243/ Please Like and Subscribe! #memphisbelle #memphisbellemillington #memphisbellemudisland #memphisbellerestoration #memphisbellestory #memphisbellehistory #whereisthememphisbelle

