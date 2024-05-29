Setting Things Right

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It’s All About Money & Power
* They can’t win if they can’t steal.
* They do not want you to use your own agency.
* If we don’t quit, we win.
The full episode is linked below.
Bannon’s War Room | Episode 3644: Victories In Texas & Changing The Battlefield For 2026 (29 May 2024)
https://rumble.com/v4y8iq9-episode-3644-victories-in-texas-and-changing-the-battlefield-for-2026.html