American Dream (1996, PC), part 2
FuerstBitmarck
FuerstBitmarck
9 months ago

A rather clueless attempt at the second part of the game.

Amercian Dream is an economical simulation and managerial game developed by German company Brainstorm Technology and published by German company Sunflowers Interactive Entertainment Software. As far as I know, it was only released in German language.

The goal is to build a fastfood franchise all across the USA. You start off with a single restaurant. After you have managed to build a middle-sized restaurant in every city of the state you started, you get promoted. You then take control of managing the whole US, building restaurants across America, developing new products and fending off your rival. You can choose between three different goals to win the game. You either have to become market leader in 20 states, earn $ 100.000.000 or develop the "Skull Burger".

American Dream is a typical German economical simulation in the vein of Mad TV or Pizza Connection. You have a number of static screens where you click on different objects to access menus. You order various kind of fastfood and softdrinks for your restaurant, place ads, hire staff, set prices and renovate, extend and build restaurants. You can buy insurances against accidents, sabotage and things like food poisonings (food you buy has an expiration date). At the beginning of the game, you choose a rival to play against. You can hire people to sabotage your opponents restaurants and vice versa. Restaurants can be protected by hiring private investigators, who will also look after the quality of your food and the state of the restaurant. Once you have become responsible for the whole US, you can hire managers to take care of restaurants in order to cut down the micro-management. Then you can also develop new products in a lab.

sunflowersmanagerial gameeconomic simulationbrainstorm technology
