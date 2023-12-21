Create New Account
2024 Cannabis Sales & Trends Review
The Talking Hedge
Published 2 months ago

Join us as we unravel the numbers, decode the trends, and navigate the thriving landscape of cannabis commerce.


Summary:

00:00 - Intro

00:35 - Total Sales (2023)

06:19 - Total Sales (2020-2023)

09:35 - Year Over Year Growth (2023)

12:38 - Year Over Year Growth (2020-2023)

16:07 - Average Basket (2023)

18:59 - Average Basket (2020-2023)

23:29 - Number of Products (2023)

25:57 - Number of Products (2020-2023)

29:52 - Same Store Sales (2023)

30:33 - Same Store Sales (2020-2023)

31:06 - Outro


Guest:

Jesse Redmond, Managing Director at Water Tower Research

https://www.linkedin.com/in/jesseredmond/


Host:

Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your favorite business podcast.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/


Episode 1,188 The #TalkingHedge...

Your Favorite Business Podcast.

​Covering news, interviews, events, finance, data, and more.

https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com


This is only entertainment. This is NOT financial advice.

