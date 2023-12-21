2024 Cannabis Sales & Trends Review

Join us as we unravel the numbers, decode the trends, and navigate the thriving landscape of cannabis commerce.
Summary:
00:00 - Intro
00:35 - Total Sales (2023)
06:19 - Total Sales (2020-2023)
09:35 - Year Over Year Growth (2023)
12:38 - Year Over Year Growth (2020-2023)
16:07 - Average Basket (2023)
18:59 - Average Basket (2020-2023)
23:29 - Number of Products (2023)
25:57 - Number of Products (2020-2023)
29:52 - Same Store Sales (2023)
30:33 - Same Store Sales (2020-2023)
31:06 - Outro
Guest:
Jesse Redmond, Managing Director at Water Tower Research
https://www.linkedin.com/in/jesseredmond/
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your favorite business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
