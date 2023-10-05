UN TERRORISTS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ROSA KOIRE - BEHIND THE GREEN MASK - FULL 2012
This is about a 2 hour speech by Rosa Koire. This is so important that I have uploaded the full video. Rosa died of cancer in 2021, however her work lives on to try warn humanity.
I will probably take edited clips for upload.
Please feel free to copy this video, edit and re upload to any platform including Brighteon.