More and more payments in our foreign trade are made in rubles, its share has more than tripled in 1.5 years - President Vladimir Putin.
ℹ️The President also noted that the budget of the Russian Federation will be reduced to a surplus, and by the end of the year, the excess of expenditures over revenues will be the planned 2% of GDP.