Dr. Suzanne Humphries | Vaccines and Autoimmunity

From a lecture in Sweden, autumn, 2014.
Dr. Suzanne Humphries speaks on vaccines and autoimmunity.
Is there a connection between vaccination and asthma and allergy? Also, aluminium is used as an adjuvant; how does this affect the human body?
More about Dr. Suzanne Humphries:
