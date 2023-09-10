© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Apparently Ukrainian troops were trapped by Russian forces in Robotino, Zaporozhye region, in a tactical retreat, leaving low areas, and defending the high ground. Now Ukrainian units are in trouble, surrounded by attacks from Russian artillery, air force, drones, and infantry and armored vehicles. Ukraine took a big toll on gaining a foothold in a small sector.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY