Archbishop Vigano: “The Chair of Peter is not a Pope but an Emissary of the Globalist Elite, Whose Mission is to Destroy the Catholic Church, just as Almost All Western Leaders Now Intend to Destroy the Nations they Govern”

And I say to thee: That thou art Peter; and upon this rock I will build my church, and the gates of hell shall not prevail against it.

And I will give to thee the keys of the kingdom of heaven. And whatsoever thou shalt bind upon earth, it shall be bound also in heaven: and whatsoever thou shalt loose upon earth, it shall be loosed also in heaven.

Then he commanded his disciples, that they should tell no one that he was Jesus the Christ.

Matthew 16:18-20












