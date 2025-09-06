Real Deal 9/11 Debate Night 2: 'Jim Fetzer Presents'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Real Deal Media Presents: 9/11 Debate Night 2
A Jim Fetzer Presentation hosted by Dean Ryan
An In Depth review of what happened on 9/11
founder of the Scholars for 9/11 Truth, Jim Fetzer
___________________________________
Tsunami Summer SALE 🏄🏼 continues...🌞
Visit RealDealMedia.TV | PromoCode: SUMMER25
___________________________________
Become an RDM Night🌙Owl🦉
-Visit www.RealDealMedia.TV
___________________________________
Help Keep RDM Broadcasts Going 🕊️
PayPal.me/TheRealDeanRyan
Cash app $TheRealDeanRyan
Venmo @TheRealDeanRyan
___________________________________
Press Contact: [email protected]