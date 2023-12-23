Create New Account
A Woman Leaving a Church Shelter to Go to the Toilet Was Shot Dead by an Israeli Sniper & Her Daughter Who Went to Help Her Was Killed as Well
The Prisoner
Kay Burley: "The IDF says it didn't happen, wasn't them... you don't believe the IDF?"

Archbishop of Westminster: "No I don't"

Source @RealWorldNewsChannel

Keywords
murderisraeli snipersgaza church

