A Woman Leaving a Church Shelter to Go to the Toilet Was Shot Dead by an Israeli Sniper & Her Daughter Who Went to Help Her Was Killed as Well
Kay Burley: "The IDF says it didn't happen, wasn't them... you don't believe the IDF?"
Archbishop of Westminster: "No I don't"
Source @RealWorldNewsChannel
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.