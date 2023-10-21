Fall Guys, ETC | Oct 12, 2023

Lower quality, because bitchute only allows up to 2gb filesize. Better version on Rumble. Original full quality stream on VK.





Description links subject to change, make sure you check the latest video, and feel free to contact me if something isn't working.





Games started, but not completed: Minecraft, Splinter Cell Chaos Theory, Blue Fire, Battle of Olympus, maybe a few I'm forgetting xD





Games coming up: Daggerfall, Dishonoured, Dying Light, Sleeping Dogs?





CONTACT / ETC:









My Wobsite / Blag:





~





Social:





https://brighteon.social/@weeblesEru

https://gab.com/weeblesEru

https://parler.com/weeblesEru

https://gettr.com/user/weebleseru

https://vk.com/weebleseru

https://facebook.com/ETHANR26

https://facebook.com/EnduringRoseThorn

Discord: weebles.eru

https://steamcommunity.com/id/EthanR26

Steam friend code: 40794116

Skype: ETHANR26





Join the Gab chatroom: https://chat.gab.com/chat/6231b298a3ed78485fc65e57

Join my communities {Element} | Gaming : https://matrix.to/#/#weeblesgaming:matrix.org || Occultism/Spirituality : https://matrix.to/#/#weeblesoccult:matrix.org

discord: Gaming : https://discord.gg/nXfFSSY | Occultism/Spirituality : https://discord.gg/nXfFSSY | Revolt: https://app.revolt.chat/invite/scbMr2cJ





~





Media {Video~Art~Photography}:





https://dlive.tv/weebles.Eru

https://www.instagram.com/weebles.eru/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/weebleseru/

https://archive.org/details/@weebles_eru

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/weebleseru

https://www.twitch.tv/weebleseru





~





Support:

https://www.subscribestar.com/weebles

https://teespring.com/stores/weebleseru

https://society6.com/eru

https://paypal.me/weebles

BitCoin:

3Da2GCx17613MWnzQsts3x9Vdfr5CzTiS5

monero:

41nAXzWjF8qSciiZzUntVG9Hg95wfhkLuAqiYRkwdNMMQrDh5Sb8TkYENrujZ6ycoZ2aPsDEdAVzcbRif7X5W8vh7dHcdYL





{ Let me know if you send a Coin donation, I'm new to the apps I'm using and would like to verify / hear about your experience - if you don't mind! }



