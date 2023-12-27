Create New Account
Decoding Barbie 2023 - Are You Really Seeing What You're Looking At?
The Open Scroll
We shine the bright light on the Barbie movie! It's probably worse than you think.


Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:

https://theopenscroll.com/videos/BarbieDecoded.mp4


RESOURCES REFERENCED IN THIS VIDEO:


Janus Ritual - Real, Effectual - and Common! (on The Open Scroll Blog)

https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2022/05/janus-ritual-real-effectual-and-common.html


Here's two articles that will help you learn about Janus and Janus worship, so you can be better able to recognize when Janus rituals are being performed in media productions:

https://www.wikiwand.com/en/Janus

https://romanpagan.wordpress.com/janus/)


On the symbolism of the bicycle:


Part 8 - Decoding The Penitent Man (2010) - Heaven's vehicles: Bicycles and Baskets ...Gondolas, Elevators

http://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2014/09/part-8-decoding-penitent-man-2010.html


The Bicycle as an Occult Symbol

http://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2014/09/the-bicycle-as-occult-symbol.html


Our Lady of the Bicycle, Playing Cards, Time-Space and the Euchre Miracle

http://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2014/09/our-lady-of-bicycle-playing-cards-time.html


Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"

https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm


Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:

https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm


Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:

https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub


The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com

The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com

