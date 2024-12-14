NASTY NANCY 🤕 BELIEVED SHE COULD FLY❗

il Donaldo Trumpo - That is NOT what happened to Crazy Nancy!!!🤣🤣🤣





Pelosi Hospitalized in Luxembourg After Falling





A person familiar with the incident said the former House speaker, 84, had tripped going down stairs at a palace. People close to her said she had fractured her hip in the fall.





Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi was hospitalized on Friday after being injured while traveling abroad on a bipartisan congressional delegation to Luxembourg, a spokesman said on Friday.





Ms. Pelosi, 84, “sustained an injury during an official engagement,” the spokesman, Ian Krager, said in a brief statement that provided no details on the nature of the injury or how it occurred. He said she was admitted to a hospital for evaluation.





Ms. Pelosi tripped going down marble stairs at the Grand Ducal Palace and took a hard fall, according to a person familiar with the incident who was not authorized to comment and spoke on condition of anonymity.





People close to Ms. Pelosi in California and Washington, D.C., speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak for her, said the former speaker fractured her hip when she fell. They said doctors were confident the damage could be repaired with a routine operation, but it was not yet clear whether that would be done in Luxembourg or in the United States.





The former speaker was traveling with colleagues from the House and the Senate to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge when she fell.





After her injury, she was set to miss the remainder of her official engagements, according to Mr. Krager.





The statement said that Ms. Pelosi was working from the hospital and “currently receiving excellent treatment from doctors and medical professionals” and that she “looks forward to returning home to the U.S. soon.”





It was the second time this week that an octogenarian congressional leader sustained an injury while carrying out their official duties.





On Tuesday, Senator Mitch McConnell, 82, Republican of Kentucky, tripped and fell in the Capitol following the weekly G.O.P. luncheon, spraining his wrist and sustaining a small cut to his face.





Ms. Pelosi, who is known for a relentless work ethic that belies her age, typically makes her way around in 4-inch stiletto heels. In a group photograph of the delegation at the palace released on Friday by the House of the Grand Duke, Ms. Pelosi is wearing a pair of black ones.





