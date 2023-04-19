BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
My Run-in with Danny Faulkner @FEIC: Debunking His Refraction Claims
Fire & Grace Church
Fire & Grace Church
3 views • 04/19/2023

January 30th, 2018

Have you ever been stalked and followed to lunch by a Christian creation scientist so that he could accost you about your evidence of a flat, stationary earth that confirms the Biblical account and description of creation? Well, I have! In this episode of Prophecy Quake, I will address my encounter with Dr. Danny Faulkner at the Flat Earth International Conference in Raleigh NC back in November. I will also produce PROOF that the weather conditions of our spring 2016 and summer 2017 earth curvature tests were opposite of the conditions needed to create refraction.

Keywords
creationflat earthdean odledanny faulkner
