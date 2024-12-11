Fracture and Dislocation-First Aid Pro

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
When providing first aid for fractures and dislocations, it's important to act quickly and carefully. For a fracture, first ensure the area is safe and then stop any bleeding by applying gentle pressure with a clean cloth or gauze. Immobilize the injured limb using a splint or any firm material to prevent movement, and apply ice to reduce swelling and pain.